Moderate intensity earthquake hits Nepal

Mar 18, 2025, 04:11 pm IST

Kathmandu: A moderate intensity earthquake  measuring 4.3 magnitude on the Richter Scale  was recorded in western Nepal on Tuesday. However, there was no immediate report of any damage or causality by the tremor.

According to the  National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Centre,  the  epicentre  of the earthquake was located at Batulasain of Achham district, 450 km west of Kathmandu at 6:33 am.

On March 8, a magnitude 4.1 quake was recorded in Baglung district also in western Nepal.

Nepal frequently experiences seismic activity due to its position along the Himalayan fault line, a tectonically active region.

 

