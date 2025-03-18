Tata Motors announces price hike from April

Mumbai: Leading automobile manufacturer in the country, Tata Motors has decided to increase the prices of its commercial vehicles from 1 April 2025. The the prices of the various models will be increased by up to 2 per cent depending on the model and the variant starting. The decision has been taken by the brand to offset increasing input costs which have been affecting the automotive market.

‘Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, announced a price increase of up to 2%, across its commercial vehicle range, effective 1st April 2025. The price increase is to offset the rise in input costs, and will vary as per individual model and variant,’ the brand said in its latest announcement.

In December 2025, Tata Motors increased the prices of its passenger vehicles sold in the Indian market citing the same reason. This hike took effect in January 2025 increasing the prices of various models like Safari, Nexon, Punch, Tiago, Curvv, and others in the country. At the time, the quantum of hike stood at 3 per cent for passenger vehicles.

Also Read: Banks in India to remain open on this date: Details

Tata Motors is an automobile manufacturer in India that manufactures both commercial and passenger vehicles. The company is among the top three in the passenger vehicles market in the country.

Tata Motors offers a wide variety of commercial vehicles ranging from small load haulers such as the Tata Ace and Intra, the Yodha pick-up and a variety of intermediate, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles including tipper trucks, tractor-trailers and passenger transport models such as the Tata Winger and Magic up to diesel and electric buses.

This announcement from the brand comes hours after India’s largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India Limited announced a price hike for its models sold in India. As per the brand, the vehicle will see an increase of up to 4 per cent in their prices from April 2025.