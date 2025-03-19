Eid Al Fitr 2025: These GCC countries announced holidays

Dubai: Several GCC countries have announced Eid Al Fitr holidays. The number of days off for employees and students depends on the Moon sighting.

Eid is celebrated on Shawwal 1, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Islamic months last 29 or 30 days, depending on when the Moon is sighted. The following GCC countries have already announced Eid Al Fitr holidays for different sectors:

Kuwait

If the first day of Eid Al Fitr is March 30, then work at all Kuwaiti ministries, governmental bodies, and public institutions will be suspended for three days, with work resuming on April 2.

However, if the first day of Eid is on March 31, then work will be suspended from March 30, with all offices resuming on April 6, giving employees a 9-day break, combining the two weekends (Friday and Saturday).

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has announced a four-day Eid Al Fitr holiday for the private and non-profit sectors. The holiday will begin on March 30, and continue till April 2, with work resuming on April 3. Combined with the Friday-Saturday weekend, this would give private sector employees a 6-day break.

UAE

The UAE announced Eid Al Fitr holiday dates for government sector employees across the country.

In UAE, the Moon sighting will take place on March 29. If the crescent moon is spotted on March 29, Eid Al Fitr holidays will start on Sunday, March 30, according to the Gregorian calendar. This will result in a four-day holiday from March 29 to April 1, with the Saturday weekend.

However, if the Moon is not spotted on March 29 and the holy month completes 30 days, the first day of the Eid Al Fitr holiday will be on March 31. In this case, residents will get a five-day long weekend which will commence from March 29 to April 2.

Some government employees will get up to six days of holiday for Eid Al Fitr, since Friday is a weekend for public sector workers in Sharjah.