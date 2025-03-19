Tata Motors to increase prices of cars, SUVs: Details

Mumbai: Leading automobile brand in the country, Tata Motors has announced the price hike on its entire portfolio. The new increased price range will start impacting on the model form next month (April 2025).

It has been informed that the prices have been hiked by 3 percent across the product line. Tata Motors says that the price hike decision has been taken after witnessing the increase in input costs and inflation. This will impact the entire product line, making each model more expensive than ever.

This is not the first time the brand has done a price hike. This is the second time in the current year that Tata has increased the price of its vehicles.

Tata offers a wide range of models in the Indian market that includes Tigor, Tiago, Nexon, Punch, Harrier, Curvv, and Safari. When it comes to the electric segment, the fleet is complimnented by Tigor EV, Tiago EV, Nexon EV, Punch EV, and Curvv EV.

The decision comes after the price hike announcement by Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. (MSIL) and Kia India.