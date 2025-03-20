2025 MG Comet EV launched in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: JSW MG Motor India has launched the 2025 Comet EV in the Indian market. The compact electric car of the brand now comes at a starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It is also available with the option of Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) which will cost the consumer Rs 2.5 per km.

The 2025 MG Comet is available in five trim levels: Executive, Excite, Excite Fast Charge, Exclusive, and Exclusive Fast Charging. The Excite and the Excite FC variants of the car now come with a rear parking camera and power-folding ORMS. Meanwhile, the Exclusive and Exclusive FV variants now get leatherette seats and a 4-speaker audio system. Similarly, FC variants come with a 17.4 kWh battery pack offering a 230 km range on a single charge.

The list of features for the MG Comet EV also includes dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, speed-sensing auto door lock, tire pressure monitoring system, reverse parking camera, electronic parking brake, follow me home headlamps, electronic stability control, and more.

In February 2025, MG Motor India expanded its electric vehicle range with the launch of the Comet Blackstorm Edition, which is available for Rs 7.80 lakh (ex-showroom). This iteration of the vehicle comes with a unique ‘Starry Black’ paint scheme, complemented by dark chrome and red accents on certain parts. Furthermore, the MG Comet Blackstorm Edition features leatherette seating complemented with special embroidery.