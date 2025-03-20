FIR Filed Against Vijay Devarakonda, Prakash Raj, 23 Others for Promoting Illegal Betting Apps

Several prominent Telugu actors, including Rana Daggubati, Vijay Devarakonda, Prakash Raj, Lakshmi Manchu, Anchor Praneetha, and Nidhi Agrawal, have been booked by the Miyapur police for allegedly endorsing illegal betting apps like Junglerummy.com, A23, Yolo247.com, Fairplaylive, and Jeetwin. The case, reported by TV9 Telugu, accuses these celebrities of promoting gambling platforms through pop-up ads. An FIR has been registered against them under various sections, including 318(4), 112, r/w 49 BNS, 3, 3(A), 4 TSGA, and 66-D of the Information Technology Act (ITA) 2000-2008.

Additionally, around 20 social media influencers, including Ananya Ngella, Sreemukhi, Varshini Soundararajan, Vishnu Priya, Imran Khan, Harsha Sai, Neha Pathan, Nayani Pavani, Shobha Shetty, Amrutha Chowdhury, and Bayya Sunny Yadav, have also been named in the FIR. These influencers are accused of actively promoting online gambling platforms, contributing to the proliferation of illegal betting apps through their substantial online presence. Hyderabad police have intensified their crackdown on celebrities and influencers engaged in such promotions.

Following allegations of financial misconduct, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken over the investigation. Reports suggest that money laundering linked to the betting app promotions was carried out using hawala channels. The investigation will now focus on tracing the funds and identifying further culpability in the case.