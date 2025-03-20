Kerala CM, Opposition Leader Satheesan Share Smiles, Handshake at Iftar; Netizens React

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hosted an Iftar gathering on Wednesday, attended by representatives from various sectors and political parties. The event gained significant attention on social media, particularly due to the friendly exchange between Vijayan and Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan. A widely circulated photograph capturing their handshake and smiles was shared on the Chief Minister’s official Facebook account, sparking numerous comments and reactions from the public.

Social media users had mixed reactions to the moment. While some took a humorous approach, joking about the political implications of the interaction, others criticized it. Comments ranged from sarcastic remarks about political hypocrisy to exaggerated claims of potential political fallout. On the other hand, some users defended Satheesan’s presence, emphasizing that he attended as an invited guest and criticizing the tendency to politicize such gatherings.

The Iftar event also saw the presence of prominent figures like actor Asif Ali, musician Ramesh Narayanan, Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, and Vellappally Natesan. Notably, Asif Ali and Ramesh Narayanan, who were previously at the center of a public controversy, were seen embracing each other warmly, reflecting reconciliation. The gathering highlighted moments of unity and goodwill, despite the divisive political landscape.