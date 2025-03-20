Police seize 34 kg ganja from railway station

Agartala: The Agartala Government Railway Police (GRP) has recovered and seized as much as 34 kilograms of marijuana worth Rs 5.10 lakh from Agartala Railway in Tripura. The recovery was made during a routine check.

The contraband of the drug was found abandoned. There was no claimant in sight. Authorities seized the contraband as unclaimed property, following due legal processes. Police has launched an investigation to find out the source and owner of the illegal narcotics.

Also Read: Etihad Airways to start daily flights to this country: Details

Recently, in a joint operation, the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Railway Protection Force (RPF) nabbed two women drug peddlers at Agartala Railway Station. The authorities seized 10.755 kg of dry marijuana, which was concealed in two large pit bags by the women.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at the Agartala GRP Police Station. The two arrested women have been identified as Uma Devi (50) and Kajal Devi (35), both are residents of Bihar’s Saharsa..