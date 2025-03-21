BEL engineer in Bengaluru arrested for leaking information to Pakistan agents

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) in Bengaluru has suspended engineer Deeparaj Chandra, 36, from its Product Development and Innovation Centre (PDIC) over allegations of leaking sensitive defence information to operatives in Pakistan. Chandra’s digital devices have been sent for forensic analysis using advanced AI-based technology to uncover evidence. He has allegedly been in contact with Pakistani Intelligence Operatives (PIOs) for the past couple of years.

Reports suggest that Chandra was lured by PIOs posing as a woman online, who convinced him to share classified details about defence operations, communication systems, machinery specifications, security apparatus, office layouts, and senior officials. He was reportedly paid around Rs 25,000 in Bitcoins for the leaked information. The operatives and Chandra used a common email account to evade detection, exchanging data through drafts instead of direct messages.

Chandra also allegedly violated workplace rules by carrying pen drives to the office, which is strictly prohibited. Military Intelligence (MI) uncovered his activities, leading BEL to form a fact-finding committee. He is currently under interrogation by the MI, Intelligence Bureau (IB), and State Intelligence (SI). Although he was a bachelor when the leaks began, Chandra recently got married. Further actions may be taken based on the results of the forensic analysis.