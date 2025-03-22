Birth control pills linked to lower ovarian cancer risk

An Australian study published in the International Journal of Gynaecological Cancer has revealed that women who use birth control pills have a lower risk of developing ovarian cancer. Researchers analyzed data from 2,21,732 women aged 37 to 73, examining nearly 3,000 factors including health, medication use, diet, lifestyle, and hormonal influences. The findings indicated that oral contraceptive users had a 26% lower risk of ovarian cancer, with women over 45 who used the pill experiencing a 43% reduction in risk.

The study also found that women who had given birth to two or more children had a 39% lower risk of ovarian cancer compared to those without children. Additional factors linked to a reduced risk included maintaining a lower body weight and having a shorter stature. These insights suggest that certain lifestyle choices and reproductive factors could play a role in reducing ovarian cancer risk.

Ovarian cancer is often diagnosed at a late stage, with over 70% of cases detected when the disease has already advanced. The survival rate for late-stage ovarian cancer is below 30% over five years, whereas early detection increases survival chances to over 90%. The study concluded that reducing ovulation through contraceptive use and promoting weight management could offer potential strategies for cancer prevention.