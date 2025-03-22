Mahindra & Mahindra hikes vehicle prices: Details

Mumbai: Leading SUV manufacturer Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) announced a price hike of up to 3 per cent for its sport utility vehicle (SUV) and commercial vehicle (CV) range. The new prices will come into effect from April 2025. The company attributed the increase to rising input costs and higher commodity prices.

The extent of the price hike will vary across different SUV and commercial vehicle models.

The company recently announced that its overall auto sales for the month of February stood at 83,702 vehicles, a growth of 15 per cent, including exports. In the ‘Utility Vehicles’ segment, Mahindra sold 50,420 SUVs in the domestic market, a growth of 19 per cent and 52,386 vehicles overall, including exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 23,826.

Total tractor sales (domestic and exports) during February 2025 were at 25,527 units, as against 21672 units for the same period last year. Exports for the month stood at 1,647 units. Domestic sales in February were at 23,880 units, against 20,121 units during February 2024.

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, Kia, Honda, Tata Motors and BMW, also announced price hikes, starting April.