Pixar announces ‘Coco’ sequel set for 2029 release

Disney and Pixar have officially announced the development of Coco 2, with a planned release in 2029. The news was shared by Disney CEO Bob Iger during the company’s annual shareholder meeting. Returning to direct the sequel is Lee Unkrich, alongside Adrian Molina, who co-wrote and co-directed the original. Mark Nielsen, known for producing successful Pixar films like Toy Story 4 and Inside Out 2, will produce the upcoming installment. Iger expressed excitement about delivering another heartwarming and adventurous story, promising further updates soon.

The first Coco movie was a critical and commercial success, earning over $800 million at the global box office and winning two Academy Awards for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song. It followed the journey of a young boy named Miguel, who pursued his love of music while uncovering his family’s heritage in the vibrant Land of the Dead. The sequel is expected to build on the original’s emotional storytelling and celebrate Mexican culture once again.

While Pixar has faced recent challenges with original films like The Good Dinosaur, Elemental, and Lightyear underperforming at the box office, the company is focusing on reviving popular franchises. Alongside Coco 2, Pixar is also working on Toy Story 5 and a third Incredibles movie. However, the studio continues to explore original storytelling with upcoming titles like Elio and Hoppers, aiming to strike a balance between beloved sequels and fresh narratives.