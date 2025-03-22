Powerful earthquake hits south of Panama

Coiba: A powerful earthquake measuring 6.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale hit the Pacific Ocean south of Panama, near the island of Coiba. The earthquake caused heavy shaking in some parts of Panama and neighbouring Costa Rica.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake hit some 78 km southwest of Coiba, a national park and former penal colony, at a depth of just 10km. The epicenter of the earthquake was 123 kilometers south-southeast of Burica in the Pacific Ocean.

Panama experiences a series of extreme weather events including intense and protracted rainfalls, windstorms, floods, droughts, wildfires, earthquakes, landslides, tropical cyclones, tsunamis, and El Nino Southern Oscillation impacts.