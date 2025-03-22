UPI services will be suspended on some mobile numbers from April 1: Details

New Delhi: Unified Payment Interface (UPI) will be suspended on some mobile numbers from April 1. This is because the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has released new guidelines for Numeric UPI IDs, revising its previous circular.

All UPI member banks, payment service providers (PSPs), and third-party apps (TPAPs) have to comply with these rules by March 31, 2025. The rules mandate that banks and PSPs utilise the mobile number revocation list (MNRL) and the digital intelligence platform (DIP). As per new guidelines, UPI services will no longer work on mobile numbers that are inactive or reassigned starting April 1.

Users must ensure their registered mobile numbers remain active to avoid disruptions.

Who Will Be Affected?

Users who changed their mobile number but didn’t update it with their bank.

Users with inactive numbers that haven’t been used for calls, SMS, or banking alerts for a long time.

Users who surrendered their number without updating their bank details.

Users whose old number was reassigned to someone else.

How To Keep Your UPI Active

Check if your mobile number is active by calling or messaging someone.

Ensure you receive SMS alerts and OTPs from your bank.

Update your UPI-linked mobile number via net banking, UPI apps, ATMs, or by visiting your bank branch.

How Banks Will Implement The New Rule

Banks and PSPs will periodically flag and remove inactive, reassigned, or deactivated mobile numbers.

Affected users will receive notifications before their UPI services are suspended.

If a mobile number remains inactive despite warnings, it will be delisted from UPI to prevent fraud.

Users can restore their UPI access by updating their mobile number before the deadline.