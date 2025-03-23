4 killed, 5 injured in car accident

Begusarai: At least four people lost their lives, and five others were injured when a car crashed into a divider early Sunday morning. The victims were returning from a wedding in Bihar’s Begusarai.

‘Some people were returning from a wedding. The driver rammed the car into the divider, and four people died in the accident. Another five people are injured and they are under treatment. One of the injured has said that they had left the Baraat (wedding procession) at 2 am, and the driver may have been drowsy, resulting in the accident. The accident is said to have happened at 3.40 am,’ Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Subodh Kumar told ANI.

The identity of the people is yet to be ascertained. Police probe is underway. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the injured have been admitted to hospital and are undergoing treatment.