Renault unveils 2025 Duster in RHD format: Details

Mumbai: The French automaker Renault has launched the third-generation Renault Duster SUV in South Africa. The compact SUV’s starting price is 489,999 Rand, which is around Rs 23.36 lakh (ex-showroom). Since the discontinuation of the First-Generation Duster in India in early 2022, Renault has just been selling the Kwid, Kiger, and Triber in the Indian market. However, now the brand is talking about the arrival of the new-generation Duster to the Indian market by 2026.

The new-gen Duster is built on the CMF-B modular platform, which is shared amongst various Dacia, Renault, and Nissan models. It has Y-shaped-LED daytime lamps connecting to the chrome features on the grille, vertical air vents on either side of the fog lights, and a general lower grille that looks like a flattened bull-bar. The side profile has squared arches on large wheels, roof rails, and sloped rear quarter glass. At the back, the modern look draws attention with sharp Y-shaped tail lights.

Globally, the third-gen Renault Duster comes equipped with dual digital screens, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a six-speaker Arkamys 3D sound system. The SUV comes with new redesigned AC vents with climate control, rear AC vents, a 360-degree camera, power-adjustable front seats, Type-C USB charging ports, power windows, and power mirrors.

Safety is prioritized with the car having six airbags, and electronic stability control (ESC). Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) including automatic emergency braking, traffic sign recognition with speeding alert, and lane keep assist is standard in the international specification third-generation Duster.

The new third-generation Duster offers three powertrain options –

1.2-litre turbo-petrol powertrain paired with a 48 V mild hybrid system, generating a total of 128.2 Hp.

1.6-litre strong hybrid petrol engine paired with 2 electric motors powered by a 1.2kWh battery pack, generating a peak output of 138 Hp.

1-litre petrol-LPG powered unit producing 98.6 Hp, mated with a 6-speed transmission that powers all four wheels.