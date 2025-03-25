BCCI announces central contract list for Indian Women’s cricket team

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the central contract list for the Indian Women’s cricket team for the 2024-25 season from the 1st of October, 2024 to 30th of September, 2025. The list included captain Harmanpreet Kaur, vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and all-rounder Deepti Sharma in the highest annual retainer category of Rs. 50 lakh — Grade A.

Middle-order batter Jemimah Rodrigues, pacer Renuka Thakur, wicket-keeper batter Richa Ghosh, and opener Shafali Verma all remain in the Grade B retainer list. Players in tis list will get Rs. 30 lakh.Emerging fast bowler Titas Sadhu, all-rounders Shreyanka Patil, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, and wicketkeeper-batter Uma Chetry have been awarded their maiden central contracts for the 2024-25 season by the BCCI, all placed in the Grade C category. Notable omissions from the Grade C list are Meghna Singh, Devika Vaidya, S Meghana, Anjali Sarvani, and Harleen Deol..

Also Read: Powerful earthquake hits New Zealand’s Riverton coast

The Indian Women’s Team will next take on Sri Lanka and South Africa in an ODI tri-nation series in Sri Lanka, set to start on the 27th of next month.