Headphone Zone X Oriveti Blackbird in-ear monitors launched in India: price, Features

Mumbai: Headphone Zone X Oriveti Blackbird in-ear monitors were launched in India. Headphone Zone X Oriveti Blackbird price in India is set at Rs. 4,999. They are available for purchase in the country via the Headphone Zone website. The box includes the Blackbird IEM, a carrying case, a detachable cable and six ear-tip options — three bullet-shaped and three bowl-shaped; both ear tips come in small, medium, and large sizes.

The Headphone Zone X Oriveti Blackbird have a hybrid driver configuration, which includes 10mm bass dynamic drivers and two balanced armature drivers for mids and treble. The bass performance is claimed to offer “audiophile-grade” precision, while the mids and highs are offered with distortion levels below 0.08 percent.

Also Read: Foreign Portfolio Investors withdrew Rs 1,794 crore from Indian market

The Blackbird IEMs boast a frequency response range of 5Hz to 20kHz, an impedance of 16Ohms, and a 107±3dB/mW at 1kHz sensitivity rating. The latter suggests that they offer a power-efficient high sensitivity for clearer audio performance.

They have a lightweight 3D-printed acrylic shell design. The earphones can be paired with six pairs of ear tips, which are included in the package. The bullet-shaped ear tips allow deep insertion and better isolation, while the bowl-shaped ear tips are claimed to offer a more open sound. The Headphone Zone X Oriveti Blackbird IEM comes with a detachable cable which has 0.78mm 2-pin connectors and a 3.5mm jack. The in-ear monitor does not include an inbuilt microphone.