IPL 2025: Ashutosh Sharma dedicates POTM award to mentor Shikhar Dhawan

Delhi Capitals’ rising star Ashutosh Sharma dedicated his Player of the Match award to his mentor Shikhar Dhawan, affectionately calling him “Shikhar paaji,” after leading his team to a dramatic one-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2025. Despite the Capitals struggling at 65/5 while chasing a formidable target of 210, Ashutosh’s resilient performance kept their hopes alive. He demonstrated exceptional composure and determination, ultimately sealing the win with an unbeaten 66 off 31 balls, including the match-winning six.

Reflecting on his performance, Ashutosh credited self-belief and lessons from previous missed opportunities for his success. He shared that his recent focus had been on improving his ability to finish matches, both in domestic cricket and now in the IPL. His calm approach and tactical shot selection proved instrumental in Delhi’s chase. He also expressed his admiration for debutant Vipraj Nigam, whose quickfire 39 off 15 balls provided crucial momentum, allowing Ashutosh to finish the game under pressure.

Before celebrating with his teammates, Ashutosh acknowledged the influence of Shikhar Dhawan, who had guided him during his stint at Punjab Kings. The young batter’s dedication of the award highlighted the significance of mentorship in his cricketing journey. Ashutosh’s heroics, alongside contributions from teammates like Nigam, have rejuvenated Delhi Capitals’ campaign, offering fresh hope for their fans in the IPL 2025 season.