Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty 50 gain for seventh consecutive day

Mumbai: The Sensex and Nifty extended their winning streak for the seventh consecutive session on Tuesday, even as broader markets witnessed selling pressure. While cement and IT stocks led the gains, weakness in banking, auto, and oil companies weighed on the market.

Ther 30-share BSE Sensex ended at 78,017.19, up merely 32.81 points or 0.04 per cent from its previous close. The NSE Nifty50 also settled at 23,668.65, up marginally by 10.30 points or 0.04 per cent.

Among the 30 constituent stocks of the Sensex, 20 settled lower. Top losers were Zomato, IndusInd Bank, Adani Ports, Mahindra & Mahindra, and State Bank of India (SBI). Top gainers were UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, Axis Bank, and Bharti Airtel.

Among the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 indices snapped their 5-day winning streaks and settled down by over 1 per cent each. Among sectors, the Nifty IT index settled higher by 1.32 per cent, led by Persistent Systems and Coforge, which ended with gains of over 2 per cent each.

Due to deep cuts in the broader markets, the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to nearly Rs 415 lakh crore from Rs 418 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors lose about Rs 3 lakh crore in a single session.