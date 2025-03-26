IPL 2025: Riyan Parag on Rajasthan Royals Captaincy — ‘No Trouble Faced’

Rajasthan Royals’ stand-in captain, Riyan Parag, expressed confidence in leading the team in the absence of regular skipper Sanju Samson. Parag said the transition has been seamless, with strong support from senior players and coaches, including Samson and Rahul Dravid. He emphasized that the players are professionals who have adjusted well to the leadership change, making his role comfortable.

Reflecting on the team’s previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Parag acknowledged the positives despite the loss. SRH scored a record 286/6, while Rajasthan Royals managed 242/6, losing by 44 runs. However, Parag praised the middle order’s solid performance, noting their resilience and the confidence it would bring for upcoming matches. He believes their strong showing in high-pressure situations will be crucial in games with lower scores.

Looking ahead to their clash against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Parag expressed optimism. He stated that the momentum from the previous match would serve as a confidence booster, encouraging the team to build on their strengths and secure their first win of the season.