Know benefits of expressing gratitude before bed

According to the study, grateful people tend to have more positive thoughts and fewer negative or worrying thoughts when falling asleep, leading to better sleep quality and duration. They also function better throughout the day. Expressing gratitude right before bed allows you to fall asleep with a more positive outlook. Gratitude might make it easier for you to focus.

Right before bed, when you spend a few minutes expressing your gratitude and sending love to the world it improves your mental peace and overall well-being.

‘Try this powerful exercise before bed today. Be deeply grateful for the small and big in your life. Truly, deeply, let it warm your heart as you think of it or them. Sleep deeply,’ said lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho on his Instagram post.

Also Read: Delaying Sex Might Strengthen Marriage, Says Study

In her previous Instagram post, Luke Coutino shared his tip for the best morning routine. He said the key to starting your day right is waking up and feeling grateful for what you have. It is a simple yet powerful way to set the tone for a positive and productive day.

Luke wrote, ‘Some people wake up thinking immediately of what lack and problems they have in their life. Some wake up thinking of all that they have in their life and offer gratitude amidst lack and problems.’

Luke Coutino said that simple morning habits can shape the rest of your day. It is empowering to remind yourself that each new day brings fresh opportunities and possibilities.