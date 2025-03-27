Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher again

Mumbai: Sovereign gold prices appreciated in Kerala for second straight day. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 65,880, up by Rs 320 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 8235, up by Rs 40. Yesterday, gold price gained by Rs 80. Gold price gained yesterday, after five days.

In other major markets, gold is priced at Rs88,100 per 10 grams (24 carat). Further, 22 carat gold is priced at Rs80,758/10 gms. Gold prices have remained steady over the past 24 hours.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures is priced at Rs87,661/10gm, which is up by Rs23 from the previous day. Silver meanwhile, is priced at Rs99,730/kg. Prices of silver 999 has remained unchanged over the past 24 hours.

In global markets, price of spot gold rose 0.1% to $3,022.69 an ounce. U.S. gold futures firmed 0.2% to $3,026.70. Price of spot silver fell 0.1% to $33.69 an ounce, platinum eased 0.1% to $973.43 and palladium lost 0.5% to $963.05.