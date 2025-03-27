Delhi Scorches at 40.5°C, Among Hottest in India

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 40.5°C on Wednesday, making it one of the hottest places in the country, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The Ridge area in Delhi experienced a high of 40.1°C, with temperatures soaring well above the normal range. Other states also faced intense heat, with Maharashtra’s Akola hitting 42.0°C, followed by Brahmapuri at 41.9°C and Chandrapur at 41.2°C. Similarly, parts of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh reported temperatures above 40°C, indicating a widespread heatwave across Central and Northwest India.

The IMD has forecasted nearly double the usual number of heatwave days in Northwest India this season, predicting 10 to 12 days compared to the typical five or six. The region is expected to experience above-normal temperatures, particularly in West and Central India. An IMD scientist explained that this seasonal prediction does not imply continuous extreme heat but warned of increased heatwave occurrences. While some southern and northeastern regions may experience near-normal or slightly below-normal temperatures, the rest of the country is bracing for intensified heat through the upcoming months.

In the coming days, temperatures in North India are expected to rise by 1-2°C. However, the arrival of north-westerly winds from Rajasthan could bring temporary relief, lowering temperatures by 3-4°C. These winds, blowing at 20-30 km/h, are likely to result in dusty and dry weather across Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. Residents in Delhi expressed concerns about the early onset of extreme heat, fearing that May and June could become unbearable. Many noted that the current temperatures feel harsher than last year, with even shaded areas providing little respite from the scorching sun.