Eid Al Fitr 2025: Doha Metro announces HIA station operating hours

Doha: Doha Metro and Lusail Tram in Qatar have announced special operating hours for the Hamad International Airport (HIA) metro station during Eid Al Fitr holidays. According to the announcement, the HIA station, located on the Red Line, will operate from 5:37am, with the last train departing at 12:45am (+1) throughout the three days of Eid Al Fitr.

Earlier, Hamad International Airport issued travel advisory tips for passengers traveling during the Eid period. The HIA urged passengers to save time by checking in online and arrive at the airport at least 3 hours before their flight. Check with your airline for online check-in options to streamline your journey. Qatar Airways offers early check-in for economy passengers from 12 to 4 hours before departure, until April 5, 23:59H, excluding US and Canada flights. QR Passengers using early check-in get a 10% discount at Qatar Duty Free stores.