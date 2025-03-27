RBI announces Monetary Policy Committee schedule for upcoming financial year

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the schedule for its six Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meetings for the upcoming financial year starting April 1. The Monetary Policy Committee meetings are held every two months which spans for three days.

The first MPC meeting of the financial year, led by RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, is set for April 7 to 9. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has scheduled its next Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting from June 4 to 6 which is followed by the third meeting from August 5 to 7. The remaining three meetings will take place on September 29 to October 1, December 3 to 5, and February 4 to 6, 2026.

The MPC reviews the domestic and economic landscape before making key monetary policy decisions. The sx-member panel, which includes three external members, votes on the policy resolution on the third day of each meeting. The RBI governor then announces the decision in the first half of the day following the vote.

The upcoming RBI MPC meetings will be closely watched for key announcements on the repo rate and other benchmark rates. The repo rate is the interest rate at which the RBI lends short-term funds to commercial banks, helping regulate liquidity in the economy.