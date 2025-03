SpiceJet to operate 24 new domestic flights: Details

Mumbai: Leading private air carrier, SpiceJet announced the launch of 24 new domestic flights as part of its Summer 2025 schedule. The airline will add three new destinations – Tuticorin, Porbandar and Dehradun – to its network. The airline will commence operations on these new routes in a phased manner starting March 30, 2025. Bookings are now open.

Tuticorin will be connected to Chennai and Bengaluru, featuring a daily direct flight to Bengaluru and twice-daily flights to Chennai, enabling same-day return travel. The air carrier will connect Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai with Dehradun. Porbandar will be exclusively connected to Mumbai with a non-stop flight operating twice a week (Tuesdays and Thursdays) from April 1, 2025.

The airline will operate new flights on the Ahmedabad-Srinagar and Pune-Varanasi routes while also reintroducing connectivity between Bengaluru and Goa, as well as Pune and Chennai.

SpiceJet’s New Flights – Schedules, routes, timings and more

Flight No. Origin Destination Departure (Local Time) Arrival (Local Time) Frequency Effective Date

SG 124 Delhi Dehradun 02:30 PM 03:35 PM Monday–Sunday 30-March-25

SG 709 Dehradun Delhi 04:10 PM 05:05 PM Monday–Sunday 30-March-25

SG 506 Mumbai Dehradun 03:45 PM 06:10 PM Monday–Sunday 30-March-25

SG 510 Dehradun Mumbai 07:10 PM 09:40 PM Monday–Sunday 30-March-25

SG 150 Ahmedabad Srinagar 02:25 PM 04:25 PM Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday 31-March-25

SG 961 Srinagar Ahmedabad 11:35 AM 01:50 PM Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday 31-March-25

SG 186 Pune Varanasi 12:10 AM 02:30 PM Monday–Friday, Sunday 30-March-25

SG 187 Varanasi Pune 03:00 PM 04:55 PM Monday–Friday, Sunday 30-March-25

SG 529 Bengaluru North Goa 06:35 AM 07:35 AM Monday–Sunday 30-March-25

SG 534 North Goa Bengaluru 08:10 AM 09:20 AM Monday–Sunday 30-March-25

SG 611 Ahmedabad Dehradun 10:25 AM 12:10 PM Monday–Sunday 30-March-25

SG 616 Dehradun Ahmedabad 12:50 PM 03:10 PM Monday–Sunday 30-March-25

SG 831 Bengaluru Dehradun 05:20 AM 08:20 AM Monday–Sunday 30-March-25

SG 832 Dehradun Bengaluru 09:00 AM 11:55 AM Monday–Sunday 30-March-25

SG 2963 Chennai Tuticorin 06:00 AM 07:40 AM Monday–Sunday 30-March-25

SG 2964 Tuticorin Bengaluru 08:00 AM 09:35 AM Monday–Sunday 30-March-25

SG 2965 Bengaluru Tuticorin 09:55 AM 11:45 AM Monday–Sunday 30-March-25

SG 2966 Tuticorin Chennai 12:10 PM 01:45 PM Monday–Sunday 30-March-25

SG 2967 Chennai Tuticorin 02:20 PM 03:55 PM Monday–Sunday 30-March-25

SG 2968 Tuticorin Chennai 04:55 PM 06:30 PM Monday–Sunday 30-March-25

SG 2969 Chennai Pune 11:10 PM 01:15 AM Monday–Sunday 30-March-25

SG 2970 Pune Chennai 02:05 AM 04:25 AM Monday–Sunday 31-March-25

SG 2905 Mumbai Porbandar 11:30 AM 01:00 PM Tuesday, Thursday 1-April-25

SG 2906 Porbandar Mumbai 01:25 PM 02:55 PM Tuesday, Thursday 1-April-25