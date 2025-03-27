UPI outage disrupts payments, users flood social media with memes

India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is experiencing a significant outage, leaving thousands of users unable to complete transactions. Reports of disruptions surged around 7:40 pm IST, with Downdetector recording approximately 2,750 complaints. Most users, around 83%, faced difficulties making payments, while 13% struggled with fund transfers, and 4% reported app malfunctions. The widespread reliance on UPI has heightened the inconvenience, particularly for those who no longer carry cash.

The outage has sparked a wave of reactions on social media platform X, with users from major banks like SBI, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and Paytm expressing frustration. Many resorted to humor, sharing memes about the situation. Some joked about being stuck at stores without cash, while others referenced the common advice from elders to always keep physical money on hand. One user quipped that the downtime had turned an everyday payment into a “do or die situation.”

Despite the growing number of complaints, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has yet to issue an official response. Users are eagerly awaiting updates, hoping for a swift resolution. The outage has highlighted the risks of relying solely on digital payments, as the inability to complete transactions has caused notable disruption in daily activities.