Know how to prevent urinary tract infections in women

Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) are a common health issue among women. UTIs affects millions worldwide. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), women are more prone to UTIs due to their shorter urethra, which allows bacteria to reach the bladder more easily. Symptoms include a burning sensation while urinating, frequent urges to urinate, and lower abdominal pain.

Maintaining good hygiene, staying hydrated, and adopting healthy habits can significantly lower the chances of UTIs in women. Here are ten essential tips to reduce the risk of UTI in women.

1. Stay hydrated

Drinking plenty of water helps flush out bacteria from the urinary tract, reducing the chances of infection.

2. Wipe from front to back

After using the restroom, always wipe from front to back to prevent bacteria from entering the urethra.

3. Urinate after sexual activity

Emptying the bladder after intercourse helps remove bacteria that may have entered the urinary tract.

4. Avoid holding urine for long periods

Delaying urination can allow bacteria to multiply in the bladder, increasing the risk of infection.

5. Wear breathable underwear

Opt for cotton underwear to keep the genital area dry and prevent bacterial growth.

6. Maintain good hygiene

Regularly wash the genital area with mild soap and water, but avoid harsh chemicals or douches.

7. Avoid irritating feminine products

Scented soaps, sprays, and douches can disrupt the natural pH balance and irritate the urinary tract.

8. Limit intake of bladder irritants

Reduce consumption of caffeine, alcohol, and spicy foods, as they can irritate the bladder and increase UTI risk.

9. Increase probiotic intake

Probiotics, such as those found in yogurt and fermented foods, help maintain a healthy balance of bacteria in the urinary tract.

10. Consider cranberry supplements

Research suggests that cranberries contain compounds that may prevent bacteria from sticking to the urinary tract walls.

UTIs are often caused by Escherichia coli (E. coli), which naturally resides in the intestines but can enter the urinary tract due to poor hygiene. Common sources of UTI-causing bacteria include the following.

1. Public restrooms

Unclean toilet seats can harbour bacteria. Always clean the seat before use.

2. Swimming pools and hot tubs

Poorly maintained water can introduce bacteria into the urinary tract.

3. Contaminated food and water

Consuming unhygienic food can lead to bacterial infections that spread to the urinary tract.

4. Improper menstrual hygiene

Using unclean pads or tampons for too long can increase the risk of bacterial growth.