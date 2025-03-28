Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty open flat

Mumbai: Indian equity indices opened flat on Friday. The NSE Nifty 50 opened 11 points or 0.04% higher at 23,602. The BSE Sensex rose 96 points or 0.12% higher at 77,702.

Today is also the end of the January-March quarter, which marks the end of the financial year 2025. The stock exchanges will be shut on Monday, March 31 on the occasion of Eid.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee opens higher against US dollar

UltraTech Cement, SAMIL, Force Motors, Asian Paints, BSE, UCO Bank, AB Fashion, DCM Shriram, Jio Financial Services, JSPL, HAL, HCLTech, Infosys, Piramal Enterprises, BEL, CG Power, Bharat Forge, DLF are among the stocks in focus today.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 2,104 against 1,637 stocks that declined, and 161 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,902. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 44, and those that hit a 52-week low was 261. A total of 154 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 242 in the lower circuit.