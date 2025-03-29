Commodity Market: Gold price again touch all-time high

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold again touched fresh life-time high in Kerala. Gold is trading at Rs 66,880, up by Rs 160 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 8360, higher by Rs 20. Gold price crossed Rs 66, 000 mark yesterday. This is for fourth day in a row that gold price is gaining. In last four days, gold price gained by Rs 1400 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices surged by Rs1,100, reaching a new record of Rs 92,150 per 10 grams. In FY25, gold prices have risen by Rs23,730 or 35 per cent, climbing from Rs68,420 per 10 grams on April 1 last year. Extending gains for the third consecutive session, gold of 99.5% purity jumped Rs 1,100 to an all-time high of Rs 91,700 per 10 grams, after closing at Rs 90,600 per 10 grams in the previous session. Silver meanwhile, is priced at Rs1,01,670/kg. Prices of silver has remained unchanged over the past 24 hours.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold April futures contracts opened higher today and continued to show resilience, shooting up to Rs 88,406/ 10 gm. Silver prices also showed strength as the May futures contracts of the white metal rallied by 1% or Rs 990/kg. The same were trading at Rs 1,00,470/kg.

In global markets, price of spot gold rose 0.1% to $3,022.69 an ounce. U.S. gold futures firmed 0.2% to $3,026.70. Spot silver fell 0.1% to $33.69 an ounce, platinum eased 0.1% to $973.43 and palladium lost 0.5% to $963.05.