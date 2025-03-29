DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Intense Heat Grips Vijayawada and Hyderabad; Stay Cautious

Mar 29, 2025, 08:26 am IST

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are set to experience scorching temperatures on Saturday. Residents are advised to stay hydrated, wear light and breathable clothing, and minimize sun exposure to avoid heat-related issues. Here’s a quick look at the regional weather forecast:

Hyderabad

Max Temperature: 38°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel Temperature: 39°C
The city will experience intense afternoon heat. Residents should drink sufficient fluids and limit outdoor activities to stay comfortable.
Visakhapatnam

Max Temperature: 33°C
Min Temperature: 28°C
Real Feel Temperature: 38°C
Expect strong sunshine and high temperatures. Taking preventive measures, including staying in shaded areas, is recommended.
Warangal

Max Temperature: 39°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel Temperature: 39°C
The extreme heat calls for caution. Staying indoors during peak hours and maintaining hydration will be key to staying safe.
Vijayawada

Max Temperature: 42°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel Temperature: 44°C
Vijayawada is set to endure the most severe heat. Avoid outdoor activities, consume ample water, and wear sun-protective clothing to stay cool and comfortable.

