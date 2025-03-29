Varanasi Shuts Meat Shops, Bans Cigarette Sales

The Varanasi Municipal Corporation (VMC) has announced the closure of all meat, fish, and poultry shops within its jurisdiction during the Navratri festival, starting on Sunday. The decision was made during an executive meeting on Thursday, with Varanasi Municipal Commissioner Akshat Verma confirming that orders have been issued to enforce the ban. Mayor Ashok Kumar Tiwari has also instructed officials to ensure strict compliance.

In addition to the meat shop closure, the VMC has prohibited the sale of cigarettes near religious sites and schools. These measures coincide with the observance of Chaitra Navratri, which will begin just a day before Eid on March 31 and conclude with Ram Navami on April 6. The decision aims to maintain the sanctity of the religious period and ensure harmony in the city.

Similar calls for bans on meat sales during Navratri have emerged in other parts of Uttar Pradesh. In Jhansi, BJP MLA Ravi Verma has expressed his intent to urge the district administration to impose a similar ban. The growing demand for these restrictions reflects the influence of local sentiments and religious considerations during the festive period.