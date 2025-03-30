Commodity Market: Gold price remains firm at record high

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in Kerala on Sunday, March 30, 2025. Gold is trading at all-time high. The yellow metal price touched fresh life-time high yesterday. Gold is priced at 66,880 per 8 gram and Rs 8360 per 1 gram. Yesterday, gold price gained by Rs 160 per 8 gram. In last four days, gold price gained by Rs 1400 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices surged by Rs1,100, reaching a new record of Rs 92,150 per 10 grams. In FY25, gold prices have risen by Rs23,730 or 35 per cent, climbing from Rs68,420 per 10 grams on April 1 last year. Extending gains for the third consecutive session, gold of 99.5% purity jumped Rs 1,100 to an all-time high of Rs 91,700 per 10 grams, after closing at Rs 90,600 per 10 grams in the previous session. Silver meanwhile, is priced at Rs1,01,670/kg. Prices of silver has remained unchanged over the past 24 hours.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold April futures contracts osettled higher to Rs 88,406/ 10 gm. Silver prices also showed strength as the May futures contracts of the white metal rallied by 1% or Rs 990/kg. The same were trading at Rs 1,00,470/kg.

In global markets, price of spot gold rose 0.1% to $3,022.69 an ounce. U.S. gold futures firmed 0.2% to $3,026.70. Spot silver fell 0.1% to $33.69 an ounce, platinum eased 0.1% to $973.43 and palladium lost 0.5% to $963.05.