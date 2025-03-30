India sends earthquake aid to Myanmar with 118 medics, 80 NDRF personnel

India has promptly extended support to Myanmar following a devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake and several strong aftershocks. Under Operation Brahma, India dispatched 157 tonnes of relief materials. Two naval ships, INS Satpura and INS Savitri, carrying 40 tonnes of aid, are en route to Yangon, expected to arrive on March 31. Additionally, two more ships from Andaman and Nicobar are set to depart soon. On Saturday, the first relief aircraft took off from Ghaziabad’s Hindon Air Force Base, delivering 15 tonnes of aid to Yangon.

An 80-member National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team, accompanied by canine squads and equipped with advanced rescue tools, has been deployed to Naypyitaw for search and rescue operations. Simultaneously, two other flights transported 118 medical personnel from the Indian Army’s Shatrujeet Brigade to Mandalay. Led by Lieutenant Colonel Jagneet Gill, the team is establishing a 60-bed field hospital equipped for emergency surgeries and casualty care. These efforts aim to provide urgent medical assistance to the thousands of injured survivors.

While India’s aid mission is underway, other countries have also stepped in. The UK committed $12.9 million, and China pledged $13.8 million, sending 82 rescue personnel. Hong Kong dispatched 51 personnel, two search and rescue dogs, and 9 tonnes of equipment. In response to the crisis, Myanmar’s National Unity Government declared a ceasefire to facilitate relief efforts. Meanwhile, neighboring Thailand reported 17 deaths, 32 injuries, and 83 missing individuals. The earthquake’s devastating impact continues to challenge rescue and recovery operations.