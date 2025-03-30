India’s Nihal Sarin winss 2025 Tashkent Open Agzamov Memorial title

Tashkent: In chess, India’s Nihal Sarin has bagged the 2025 Tashkent Open Agzamov Memorial title in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The 20-year-old Indian Grandmaster secured the title with an unbeaten score of 8 out of 10. The Indian player outperformed a strong field that included eight players rated above 2600.

With this victory, Nihal gained 7.1 Elo rating points, bringing his live rating to 2694, just a step away from the coveted 2700 mark. Nihal finished the tournament unbeaten, recording six wins and four draws in the ten rounds

Also Read: Soya Chunks Biryani: A Protein-Packed Delight for a Flavorful Meal

To win the title, he left behind a total of 153 players from 15 countries who were competing for the title, including 20 grandmasters, 32 international masters, and a women’s international master.