ED Opposes TN Govt’s Plea in Liquor Scam Case, Seeks Dismissal

On Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a counter affidavit in the Madras High Court, opposing the Tamil Nadu government’s plea to halt the investigation into the alleged liquor scam. The government had challenged the ongoing probe, claiming that the ED was exceeding its jurisdiction. However, the ED argued that its investigation was well within its authority under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), highlighting financial irregularities associated with the alleged scam.

The case has ignited a political controversy, with opposition parties accusing the ruling DMK of protecting those implicated in the scam. The Tamil Nadu government, on the other hand, has maintained that the investigation should follow due process without interference, underscoring its commitment to legal procedures.