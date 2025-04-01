SBI banking services down due to annual closing, customers face disruptions

State Bank of India (SBI) customers experienced disruptions in several banking services, including mobile banking, ATM withdrawals, and fund transfers. The technical issues started around 8:15 AM and peaked by 11:45 AM, with more than 800 complaints reported on Downdetector. A significant portion of the problems involved mobile banking (64%), followed by fund transfers (33%) and ATM withdrawals (3%).

Customers voiced their frustrations on social media as many faced failed transactions and unresponsive banking apps. In response, SBI acknowledged the service disruption and attributed it to the annual financial closing activities. The bank issued a statement confirming that digital services would be temporarily unavailable between 1:00 PM and 4:00 PM (IST), and recommended using UPI Lite and ATM channels for uninterrupted services.

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) also confirmed that other banks experienced intermittent transaction failures due to the financial year-end process. NPCI assured customers that the UPI system was functioning normally and was working with the affected banks to resolve the issues.