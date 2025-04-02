Commodity Market: Gold price remains at record high

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price remained firm at all-time high in Kerala on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. Gold is trading at Rs 68,080 per 8 gram and Rs 8510 per 1 gram. Yesterday, gold price gained by Rs 680 per 8 gram. Gold price crossed Rs 68,000 mark for first time yesterday. In last 8 days, gold price gained by Rs 2600 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, , 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 89,340/10 gram. Further, 22-carat gold was priced at Rs 81,895/10 gram. Gold prices have remained steady over the past 24 hours. Silver, meanwhile, is priced at Rs 1,00,160/kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold June futures contracts opened higher by Rs 330 or 0.36% at Rs 91,205/10 grams on Wednesday. Silver May futures contracts rose by Rs 473 or 0.48% at Rs 99,934/kg.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.3% at $3,120.64 an ounce, after hitting an all-time high of $3,148.88 in the previous session. U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% at $3,151.80. Price of spot silver eased 0.3% to $33.64 an ounce, while platinum firmed 0.6% to $985.30 and palladium was steady at $983.50.