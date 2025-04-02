Low-intensity earthquake hits Pakistan

Lahore: A low-intensity earthquake measuring 4.3 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Pakistan in the wee hours of Wednesday. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt in several parts of Pakistan. TheUnited States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the epicenter was located 65 kilometers east-southeast of Uthal in Balochistan, at a depth of 10 kilometers.

This is not the first time Pakistan has experienced seismic activity this year. Earlier on March 31, a moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.7 magnitude 4.7 on the Richter scale jolted Balochistan province in Pakistan. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres. The NCS said the earthquake was recorded at latitude 25.64 N and longitude 67.11 E.

Earlier, on February 28, a 4.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded with its epicenter within Pakistan itself. Just weeks before, on February 16, tremors were felt with the epicenter located 8 kilometers southeast of Rawalpindi, at a depth of 17 kilometers.