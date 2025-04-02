Stock Market: Indian equity indices end higher

Mumbai: Benchmark Indian equity indices settled higher on Wednesday, ahead of the reciprocal announcement by US President Donald Trump. The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 592.93 points, or 0.78 per cent, to settle at 76,617.44. The NSE Nifty50 settled at 23,332.35, up 166.65 points or 0.72 per cent.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 2,779 against 1,113 stocks that declined, and 148 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,040. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 59, and those that hit a 52-week low was 80. A total of 403 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 162 in the lower circuit.

21 out of 30 constituent stocks of the Sensex settled higher. Top gainers were Zomato, Titan, IndusInd Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, and Tech Mahindra. Top losers were Ultratech Cement, Nestle India, Bajaj Finance, Power Grid Corporation, and Bajaj Finserv.

The broader markets outperformed, with midcap stocks leading the charge as the Nifty Midcap100 index settled higher by 1.61 per cent. The Nifty Smallcap100 index ended with gains of 1.12 per cent.

All sectoral indices on the NSE settled higher, with the Nifty Realty index stealing the show among the sectoral indices, settling higher by 3.61 per cent. This was followed by Consumer Durables, Banks, and Financial Services, which ended higher by up to 2.51 per cent.