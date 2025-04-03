know how sex life of a couple changes during relationship

A new study revealed that the first six months of a relationship can be described as a period where the couple gets used to the sex life. The next six months of the relationship are the most sexually important months of the relationship, and the couples in this study reported higher satisfaction with their sex lives during this time. But after a year, sexual pleasure begins to decrease.

The results of this study were the same for both married and unmarried couples. People who reported high relationship quality also reported high levels of sexual satisfaction.

Also Read: Active sex life may lead to improved job satisfaction

The researchers did not find any difference between the satisfaction of men and women. Everyone seems to reach the peak of satisfaction around six months into the relationship. However, it is impossible to know whether couples’ sex lives will still improve after three years.