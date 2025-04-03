Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end marginally lower

Mumbai: Indian equity markets closed Thursday’s trade marginally lower following US President Donald Trump’s announcement of reciprocatory tariffs on several countries. The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex closed the session 0.4% lower. The NSE Nifty 50 closed the session 90 points or 0.39% at 23,242. The BSE Sensex fell 352 points or 0.46% to cease the day at 76,265.

18 out of the 30 constituent stocks of the BSE Sensex settled lower. Top losers were TCS, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, and Tata Motors. Top gainers were Power Grid Corporation, Sun Pharma, Ultratech Cement, NTPC, and Asian Paints.

Also Read: Indian Railways records 1.68% growth in freight loading in 2024-25

Smallcap shares outperformed the broader markets, with the Nifty Smallcap100 index rising 0.58 per cent. Among the sectoral indices, The Nifty IT index was the top laggard, settling lower by 4.21 per cent dragged by Persistent Systems, Coforge, and TCS, and Mphasis. Auto, Oil & Gas, and Realty were also among the underperforming sectors.

Pharma shares, however, were the top performers, with the Nifty Pharma index rising over 2.25 per cent. Banks, healthcare, FMCG, and consumer durables also advanced up to 1.94 per cent.