AP, Telangana Weather April 5: Heatwave and Thunderstorms Likely in Select Cities

Several cities across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are bracing for a mix of intense heat and scattered thunderstorms, with weather authorities urging residents to take necessary precautions. Hyderabad is expected to experience bright sunshine throughout the day with temperatures reaching a high of 36°C and a “real feel” of 39°C. Authorities advise people to stay hydrated and limit outdoor activities, especially during peak afternoon hours.

In Visakhapatnam, the weather will be mostly cloudy with a possibility of thunderstorms later in the day. The city will see temperatures hovering around 32°C, but the real feel may climb to 39°C due to high humidity. Residents are advised to remain alert for sudden weather changes and potential downpours.

Warangal and Vijayawada are forecasted to face extreme heat. Warangal’s maximum temperature will touch 38°C with a real feel of 41°C, featuring intervals of clouds and sunshine. Vijayawada, on the other hand, will be one of the hottest spots, with temperatures peaking at 38°C and a scorching real feel of 43°C. People in both cities should take necessary steps to protect themselves from heat-related risks.