Ducati unveils it’s first-ever motocross motorcycle: Details

Mumbai: Ducati has unveiled its first-ever motocross motorcycle, called the Desmo450 MX. The bike uses a powerful desmodromic engine with a design inspired by the Italian manufacturer’s factory MX team bike, which represented the brand in the 2024 Italian motocross championship.

The bike employs a 450 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine. The unit in the Desmo450 MX has been tuned to produce 63.5 hp of power at 9,400 rpm and 53.5 Nm torque while revving at 7,500 rpm. It should be noted that the Desmodromic engine of the brand is capable of revving at up to 11,900 rpm. It comes paired with a five-speed gearbox with a quickshifter.

Supporting the performance is a lightweight aluminium chassis suspended on a fully adjustable Showa 49 mm upside-down fork and a monoshock at the rear end. To gain full control of power, the bike has a 260 mm disc at the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear end. The bike holds the ground using a 21-inch front and 19-inch rear wheel wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion MX32 mid-soft tires. All of this contributed to the bike’s weight of 104 kg without fuel.

Also Read: Foreign exchange reserves of India touch 5-month high

The Ducati Desmo450 MX gets long list of features like engine brake control, traction, and launch control. All of this can be configured to different levels using two riding modes. Consumers also have the option of creating customised riding modes using the Ducati X-Link app.

The bike has a high beak at the front, with sharp-looking panels all over its body. The bike has a single-piece seat that stretches to the tank and merges well with the tail-section covering the upswept exhaust.

The brand provides various accessories along with the bike. Some of the specialized parts available include machined factory parts like wheel hubs and triple clamps, in addition to a complete exhaust system or an Akrapovic titanium slip-on silencer and Brembo Racing brake calipers.