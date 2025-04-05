Powerful earthquake hits Off Papua New Guinea Coast

Kokopo: A strong earthquake measuring 6.9-magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Saturday morning off the coast of Papua New Guinea’s New Britain Island. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake was at a depth of 10 kilometers. It was centred about 194 kilometres southeast of the nearest major town Kimbe.

As per the US Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, the earthquake may produce tsunami waves of one to three metres. Smaller waves of less than 0.3 metres were also forecast for some parts of neighbouring Pacific nation Solomon Islands.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price decline below Rs 67,000 mark

Earthquakes are common in Papua New Guinea. Papua New Guinea is located on the Pacific’s Ring of Fire. The Pacific’s Ring of Fire is one of the most seismic active areas in the world. More than 90% of earthquakes that occur in the globe strikes here. It experiences more than 100 earthquakes of magnitude 5 or greater each year. The country has 77 volcanos and 20 of which are active and have the potential to erupt.

A strong earthquake of 7.0 magnitude killed at least seven people in April last year. In September 2022, 10 people were killed when a 7.6-magnitude earthquake destroyed hundreds of homes, split roads and caused power outages across north of the country.