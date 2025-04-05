Top 5 Daily Habits for a Healthy Heart

When it comes to maintaining heart health, diet and exercise usually take the spotlight. However, there are several other daily habits that play a crucial role in keeping the heart strong and healthy. Dr. Tanmay Kulkarni, a cardiologist at Jupiter Hospital in Pune, outlines five simple yet essential lifestyle practices that can greatly improve long-term heart wellness.

Firstly, it’s important to monitor your key health indicators such as blood pressure, blood sugar, and cholesterol, especially after the age of 35. These conditions often develop without noticeable symptoms, so undergoing an annual health check-up can help detect problems early and prevent future complications. Secondly, warning signs like unexplained fatigue, breathlessness while climbing stairs, or discomfort during emotional stress should never be ignored, as they may signal early stages of heart disease—particularly for individuals with diabetes.

Thirdly, the use of common painkillers like ibuprofen and diclofenac should be approached with caution. These medications can raise blood pressure and cause fluid retention, especially in older adults, and should only be taken under medical supervision. In addition, maintaining good oral hygiene is vital—gum infections can trigger inflammation that impacts heart health. Brushing twice daily and scheduling routine dental check-ups are simple but effective protective measures. Lastly, emotional well-being also influences heart health. Staying socially active, spending time with loved ones, and engaging in enjoyable activities help reduce stress and loneliness, which are known contributors to heart disease.