Easy steps to monitor the usage of your Aadhaar number

New Delhi: Aadhaar Card issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is an important document. The card is necessary for getting almost all government services. It contains several data as the 12-digit number, person’s name, date of birth, gender and more.

The Aadhaar card is now also vulnerable to misuse if not handled with care. Due to the data connected to it, there have been many incidents in the past few years where fraudsters reportedly have exploited stolen Aadhaar details for financial fraud, identity theft, or unauthorised access to services.

But one can review where their Aadhaar number has been used in the past—for travel, stays, banking, and other purposes. To help people keep their Aadhaar safe and track its usage, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced tools to help users monitor and secure their Aadhaar usage.

Here is a Step-by-Step Guide to help you monitor the usage of your Aadhaar number:

How to check Aadhaar usage history

1. Go to the myAadhaar portal.

2. Enter your Aadhaar number, captcha code, and click “Login With OTP.”

3. An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number. Enter it to access your account.

4. Select the “Authentication History” option and choose the date range for the period you want to review.

5. Check the log and look for any unfamiliar or suspicious transactions. If you identify unauthorized activity, promptly report it to UIDAI.

You can either:

Call UIDAI’s toll-free helpline: 1947

Write your report and send it to Email: help@uidai.gov.in

Meanwhile, UIDAI also offers the option to lock and unlock Aadhaar biometrics to prevent misuse. Locking your Aadhaar biometrics ensures that even if someone has access to your Aadhaar details, they cannot misuse the biometric information.

To lock your Aadhaar biometrics:

Visit the Official UIDAI Website.

Navigate to the “Lock/Unlock Aadhaar” section.

Read the Guidelines and review the instructions provided on the page.

Provide Required Information: Enter your Virtual ID (VID), name, PIN code, and captcha code.

Click “Send OTP” to receive a one-time password on your registered mobile number.

Secure Your Biometrics: Use the OTP to complete the process and lock your Aadhaar biometrics.