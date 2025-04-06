Maruti Suzuki announces discounts and offers up to Rs 65,000 on selected models

Mumbai: The leading carmaker Maruti Suzuki has introduced discounts and offers on selected models. According to the details, the company has listed Swift, Brezza, S-Presso and Celerio, and newly launched Dzire at a discounted price in April 2025.

Interested customers can enjoy cash discounts and loyalty bonus points. The company has also introduced an exchange offer on these models this month. It means you can give your old car and get an extra price cut on the discounted models.

Also Read: Easy steps to monitor the usage of your Aadhaar number

Maruti Wagon R

The company has listed Wagon R under the discounted listed. The model gets a discount up to Rs 65,000. This is applicable for the AMT verision for both the 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre petrol engine options. The manual versions with the 1.0-litre CNG variants can be purchased under a price cut of up to Rs 60,000.

The hatchback falls under the price bracket between Rs 5.64 lakh and Rs 7.35 lakh (all ex-showroom).

Maruti Celerio

Maruti Celerio is now available at a discount up to Rs 65,000. This offer can be taken on AMT variants, while the petrol-manual and CNG versions get the benefits of up to Rs 60,000.

The Swift petrol manual and AMT version feature a decent discount of up to Rs 50,000. The company has listed CNG with with the benefits of up to Rs 45,000. It is available in 1.2-litre Z Series petrol that offers an impressive fuel efficiency -up to 25.75kpl (petrol) and 31.38 km/kg (CNG).