Skoda unveils Elroq RS: Details

Mumbai: Skoda has unveiled all-electric flagship model, the Elroq RS. The the car carries the signature hyper-green color scheme on the exterior. Additionally, it has LED Matrix beam headlights, a revised front bumper and an updated bumper at the rear. It also features blacked-out roof rails, RS badging on the fenders, blacked-out emblems on the tailgate, and more. The brand has also equipped the SUV with RS-specific 21-inch alloy wheels.

On the inside, it now gets Suedia upholstery with lime green contrast stitching. Along with it, the SUV comes with heated sports seats with RS badging on the headrest and a heated three-spoke steering wheel. It also gets elements like a 5-inch digital cockpit, HUD with AR, a 13-inch infotainment system, home animation sequence, 12-speaker Canton sound system, and more.

The Skoda Elroq RS nests an 84 kWh battery pack powering a dual-electric motor setup with one placed on each axle. It is to be noted that both motors have a 335 hp output, which, combined with the all-wheel drive system, can launch the car from 0-100 kmph in 5.4 seconds, making the fastest accelerating Skoda. It is also rated to have a top-speed of 180 kmph. With all of this, it delivers a WLTP range of 550 km on a single charge. The battery can recharge from 10 to 80 per cent in around 26 minutes using a 185 kW DC fast charger. If using an 11 kW AC charger, the time is increased to eight hours for going from 0 to 100 percent.